Madhya Pradesh: A strange news has been reported from Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, in which the groom was seen getting married to two brides in the same mandap (wedding altar). Now the video of this wedding is going viral on social media.

In this unique wedding, one girl is the girlfriend of the groom while the other girl is was chosen by the parents. Not only this, the bride and groom’s family members were also involved in this wedding.

This case is from Keria village under Ghodadongri block, about 40 km from Betul district headquarters.

According to the reports, Sandeep Uike, a tribal youth, married a young girl from Koyalari village of Ghodadongri tehsil and another girl from Hoshangabad district.

Sandeep Uike, a resident Betul, solemnised the marriage with two women, girl friend and bride chosen by parents in same mandap at a ceremony in Keria village @ndtvindia @ndtv #WorldPopulationDay2020 #StudentBan pic.twitter.com/QH7HgDJCsI — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 11, 2020

Sandeep was a student in Bhopal during which he became friends with Sunanda, a young woman from Hoshangabad district. Here, the family decided to marry him off with Sasikala, a young girl from Koyalari village. Due to the marriage of Sandeep, there was a dispute between the three families.

Sandeep came in contact with the woman from Hoshangabad while he was studying in Bhopal. On the other side, groom’s family decided to marry him off to a girl of their choice from Koyalari village. This led to a dispute and to resolve a meeting of the Panchayat was convened by the three families.

Later, it was decided that if both girls are ready to live together with the young man, then both of them should be married to the boy. Both girls have raised no objection to this decision.

Mishrilal Parate, vice-president of Janpad Panchayat Ghodadongri and a witness to the marriage, said that the three families had no objection and themselves decided to go ahead with the marriage.

It is necessary to take permission from the administration to organise functions. However, Ghodadongri Tehsildar Monika Vishwakarma said that permission for this marriage was neither sought nor granted. She said she is sending an official to investigate into the matter.