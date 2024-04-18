Hyderabad: BJP’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha landed in controversy after a video in which she was seen gesturing and shooting an arrow towards a mosque, during a procession surfaced Thursday.

The video which is going viral, appears to have been shot Wednesday during the Sri Ram Navami procession in the city.

Unacceptable provocation… BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha seen here pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque during the Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad 👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/CK1UWpJ8b3 — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) April 18, 2024

In a post on ‘X,’ Madhavi said it has come to her notice that an incomplete video of her is being circulated in the media to create negativity.

“I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals,” she said in the post.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday, reacting to the video came down heavily on the saffron party saying there is a threat to peace from BJP and RSS.

He rebuked mediapersons also for not giving enough importance to the video.

“You people are not showing the vulgar aggressive act being played near a religious structure by the BJP and RSS. What kind of message is being given with his kind of acts? Had it been me, you people would have put a snake around my neck,” he said.

He said he is appealing to the youth of the city that there has been peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad for the past 15 years and the BJP and RSS are trying to spoil the image of “Brand Hyderabad.”

Reacting to a query on the video, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj Thursday said it has not come to his notice.

PTI