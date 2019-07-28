Mumbai:Karan Johar Saturday hosted a party and shared a video from the gathering on his Instagram account, which is now trending on social media platforms.

Among the many celebs present were Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Going by the clip, it seems like the stars spent some chill time at Karan Johar’s residence.

Check the video below:

Sharing the video, Karan Johar captioned it: “Saturday night vibes.”

The video starts with Deepika Padukone posing in her little black dress with her friend and is followed by Malaika Arora, who winks to the lens before the camera moves towards her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is caught by surprise.

Arjun can be seen having a chit-chat with Shahid Kapoor, when the camera moves to Varun Dhawan, his brother Rohit Dhawan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The video captured Varun and Zoya having a deep conversation.

From there, the camera moves towards Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Natasha Dalal. The final part of the footage shows Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a black t-shirt, sitting next to Mira Rajput on another couch.