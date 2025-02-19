Bhubaneswar: New details are emerging in the case of a Nepali student’s su*cide at KIIT University, drawing widespread criticism of the administration’s handling of the incident. The tragedy has sparked student unrest, with many staging a candlelight march and holding placards demanding justice.

A video from the incident showed hostel authorities breaking the student’s room door. The footage, which has gone viral, captures college staff and students forcefully entering the room, where the Nepali student was found hanging.

Notably, Odisha government had Tuesday released the action taken report in connection with the alleged crackdown on students following the unnatural death of the student.

It has formed a high-level committee headed by the additional chief secretary, home, to probe into the circumstances of the alleged su*cide and the shunting of Nepali students out of the campus by the varsity authorities.

Meanwhile, several students, youths and political organisations continued their agitation outside the campus over the incident.

Taking to X, KIIT stated, “Deeply mourning the untimely passing of our beloved student, Prakriti Lamsal. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered to express our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community. We are committed to ensuring justice and support for all. May her soul rest in peace.”