Aska: The marital discord between Tapaswini Dash aka Dimple and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn Sunday evening after a video of her demanding Rs 8 lakh from the latter went viral Sunday evening.

Sumit has released the video that has now gone viral. In the video, Dimple who has been struggling for a pinch of vermilion, can be seen demanding Rs 8 lakh from Sahu. However, Tapaswini said her father had given Rs 8 lakh to Sumit for pursuing his medical studies prior to their marriage.

“I will furnish all facts directly before the SJDM court and hopefully get justice,” she added.

Reacting to the video Sumit said, “My mental and physical state has completely shattered. We have not taken a single rupee from them. Tapaswini has been lying. I have proof that she was talking to another boy. She has been trying to defame my family.”

Meanwhile, making things murkier, one more audio of Sumit talking to another woman has also gone viral on social media Monday.

Furthermore, Tapaswini was seen cooking her food Sunday night in open air in front of her in-law’s house at Brahma Nagar in Berhampur of Ganjam.

On the other hand, many local residents have come forward in her support. Some locals warned to break open the gate to give entry into her in-law’s house.

Meanwhile, Sumit Friday moved Ganjam District and Sessions Court against a previous order of the Berhampur SDJM. In his petition filed with the higher court, he mentioned that since two cases are pending in court, it is not feasible for the couple to stay together.

A hearing in SDJM court scheduled Friday was postponed and the next date of hearing was fixed for December 20.

Citing that Sumit has breached the lower court’s order, Tapaswini filed another petition in which she appealed the court to order for a criminal case against Sumit and allow her to stay at her in-law’s house till finalisation of the marital discord case.

She also claimed Rs 50,000 per month from Sumit towards her maintenance, in the petition with SDJM court.

PNN