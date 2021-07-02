Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old tribal woman was tied to a tree and assaulted with sticks by her kin in Alirajpur locality in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal woman was assaulted for leaving her marital home and staying with her uncle. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media, police said Friday and so far they have arrested four persons, all brothers of the victim. The incident took place June 28.

The woman has been identified as Nanchi Ajnar. She was dangling from the branch of a tree as her kin hit her with sticks. She pleaded for mercy and help, but the torture did not stop. Several of the assaulters dragged her down from the tree and continued to beat her, said Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani.

“The incident took place June 28 in Futtalab village under Bori police station limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The woman had married recently, and her husband soon left for Gujarat to work as a labourer. She moved to her uncle’s home, which infuriated her kin. They brought her home and then assaulted her,” the police official said.

The SP said her brothers, identified as Kelsingh Ninama, Karam Ninama , Dinesh Ninama and Uday Ninama, have been arrested under sections 294 (obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (use of criminal force), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.