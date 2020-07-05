Jharsuguda: The entire staff at the Brajarajnagar police station has been facing flak for the actions of driver Joshi Tandi. It has been alleged that Tandi while out on patrol with the police jeep, thrashed a number of people and forced a youth to do sit-up for flouting shutdown rules here. The incident happened Saturday and pictures and video of it went viral on various social media platforms. It has also been alleged that Tandi himself had flouted rules and was not wearing a mask.

Also read: Police get tough against lockdown violators in state

The incident has sparked off a furore with locals questioning whether Tandi has the authority to beat up people. Police on the other hand have tried to rid their hands off the incident. They have blamed Tandi only and have initiated departmental proceedings against the errant driver. This information was given Sunday by Jharsuguda SP, PR Rahul.

“This incident certainly has raised eyebrows as to how a mere police jeep driver could flaunt such powers. He is doing things which he is not authorised to do so,” said local residents.

It should be stated here that Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) had donated a jeep to Brajarajnagar police station for patrolling in the area some time back. The company had also appointed Tandi as the driver of the vehicle on its payroll.

After the video of Tandi beating people went viral, police authorities in the district decided to act tough. The SP ordered an enquiry into the incident. Rahul also wrote a letter to the MCL management asking them to terminate Tandi’s services. A case (No.-254/2020) has also been filed in this connection.

Local residents have alleged that, Tandi often acts a collection agent for a particular police official. He also threatens people for extortion. Police officials however, refused to comment on this issue.

PNN