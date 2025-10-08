The video starts with a shocking moment at an airfield. A woman is posing for a picture in front of a jet. The propeller is spinning slowly. Another woman, walking behind her, doesn’t notice the danger. She gets too close and… bam! The propeller hits her. Luckily, she’s okay, thanks to the propeller’s slow speed, but the clip is still jaw-dropping.

Here’s the video:

Hear the sound u will laugh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/38dYi5U9Tf — YZY (@yeeezyyy360) October 7, 2025

Next, the scene moves to a construction site. Several workers stand on a makeshift support. Suddenly, it collapses. Everyone falls in chaos. It’s scary but captured in a way that is strangely funny.

Other clips in the compilation show fails from cycling, golfing, and everyday activities. Each attempt ends in disaster instead of the perfect moment they were hoping for. The viral video has viewers laughing, cringing, and hitting replay to watch each fail again.

It’s a reminder that sometimes, no matter how carefully we plan, fate has other ideas. And when it’s caught on camera, it makes for a viral video that everyone loves to share.

PNN