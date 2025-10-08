Shelby Martin, a mother from Tennessee in the US, has taken the internet by storm after posting a viral TikTok video of her newborn son, Cassian, who weighed nearly 13 pounds at birth. The clip, shared on her account @shlbmrtn, racked up over 35 million views and four million likes as viewers were stunned by the baby’s size.

Born on mom’s birthday and already breaking records

Born on Shelby’s own birthday, Cassian was described by his mother as her “greatest gift.” According to staff at Tristar Centennial Women’s Hospital, he was the largest baby delivered there in three years.

In a video montage, Shelby showed her pregnancy journey, joking, “When people talk about having a big baby, like, I don’t know, a ball. But trust me… I know the ball.” The post ended with a photo of Cassian weighing 12 pounds 14 ounces — nearly double the average newborn weight of seven pounds.

Internet reacts

More than 50,000 users commented, with many joking that he looked like a “toddler already.” Shelby did not specify any medical reason for Cassian’s size, though large babies often run in families. At birth, Cassian’s weight matched that of an average three-month-old, according to World Health Organization data — making his arrival truly one for the record books.

