Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan shared a monochrome picture Thursday on social media, saying she does not believe in a black and white world except for a picture.

Vidya posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a black outfit. She completed her look by leaving her long hair open with a middle parting.

“I don’t believe in a black and white world, except for a picture maybe,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress had recently reminded her fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.

Vidya will next be seen in Sherni, for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.