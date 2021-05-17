Mumbai: Vidya Balan’s new starrer Sherni will release on OTT in June. The final announcement date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The film casts Vidya as an upright forest officer who strives for balance in the world of man-animal conflict while she seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The film is directed by Amit Masurkar, who earlier made waved helming Newton in 2017. Along with Vidya, the cast includes Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

“I’m excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer. I can’t wait for the ‘first day first stream’ of Sherni!” said Vikram Malhotra, producer and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment. Bhushan Kumar, producer, T-Series, claimed this was one of the most unconventional and engaging films he has produced.

“The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, the digital platform releasing the film.