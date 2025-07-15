Los Angeles: Hindi film actor Vidyut Jammwal, best known for featuring in the Commando film series, has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming live-action movie Street Fighter.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 44-year-old actor will feature in the role of Dhalsim in the film.

Based on the video games from Capcom, Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for Bad Trip and Aardvark.

It also stars David Dastmalchian in the role of an antagonist, alongside Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck and Andrew Schulz.

The video game series was officially launched in 1987 and revolved around intense one-on-one battles between groups of martial artists, orchestrated by M. Bison as a global fighting tournament.

More than 55 million units have been sold worldwide since the launch.

Jammwal’s latest work is Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, a sports action film also featuring Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film released in theatres February 23, 2024. It followed a story of a young man whose journey begins in the slums of Mumbai, but later his life takes a turn as he enters the world of extreme sports.