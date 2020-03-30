Hanoi: An English-language newspaper in Vietnam Monday announced that it will suspend its print edition after a staff member was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The suspension will start from Tuesday until April 15, Xinhua quoted Vietnam News as saying, adding that its online platform will still be updated and those in contact with the infected staff member will have to be isolated at home or health centres.

The Vietnam News employee has become the journalist in Vietnam to have contracted the virus

The newspaper, under Vietnam News Agency, was first launched in 1991.

It has daily and Sunday editions of both online and print versions.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 194 COVID-19 cases, with 52 patients cured, according to the country’s Health Ministry.