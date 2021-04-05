Sambalpur: With a spike in Covid-19 infections and possibility of the second wave, the district administration and police stepped up Sunday checking at 14 entry and exit points on the borders of Sambalpur district.

Curfew has been enforced from 10.00pm till 5.00am. People have been warned that they will face penalties if they violated Covid-19 protocols.

Addressing a presser Sunday, SP Batula Gangadhar clarified that shops and business establishments, if found violating guidelines, will face forced closures along with fines.

He also said that checking of vehicles has been stepped up at Bhimbhoi Chhak, Laida, Bhusan Company Chhak, College Chhak, Burla Thana Chhak, Sindupanka Chhak and various points on national and state highways to effectively control the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Plying of inter-state goods vehicles and emergency services however, will not be restricted. The district reported 27 new Covid19 infections Sunday.

For the last five days, the cases Covid-19 have been rising in the district. Contact tracing of the infected is being conducted in a proper manner. The SP said that police will be deployed at the 14 border points.

He urged people to cooperate with administrative officials to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Chhattisgarh borders under scanner

As the second wave of Covid-19 has resurfaced in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, the administration of Jharsuguda district has stepped up its checking on entry of vehicles on the fringe areas.

Violations of Covid-19 safety guidelines are being scrutinised in a tough manner and the offenders are paying hefty fines, a report said.

According the report, the district administration apprehends spread of the Covid infection from the neighbouring state. This is because people living in border areas are more vulnerable to infection due to daily communication to various localities in Chhattisgarh.

So naturally it is a cause of concern. Following a directive from District Collector Sarij Samal, officials accompanied by police have stepped up their vigil and checking on border entry points since Friday.

Sub-collector Shiba Toppo, tehsildar Bisikesan Pandey, BDO Sanjib Patel and Rengali IIC Sarangdhara Panigrahi are personally checking vehicles. They are also pulliing up people for violating COVID-19 protocols at Kanaktora, a border entry point.

RTO, Dinabandhu Sundhi, traffic inspector Anindita Maharath and sub-inspector Sabita Nayak checked use of seat belts, helmets and masks Saturday.

Officials detected various violations by 79 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000, Sunday. Two platoons of police have also been deployed at the border point, it was said.

