Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Awareness Week has been observed between October 28 and November 2 by Powergrid in Bhubaneswar.

Participants were mainly students from schools and colleges, Powergrid employees and their family members. A total of around 300 people took part in the event.

The Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power organised a walkathon from Patia Chowk to Powergrid office in Niladri Vihar via Infocity Square November 1 to mark the occasion.

Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week every year during the last week of October is taken up to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of, and the fight against corruption and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes, gravity of and the threat posed by corruption.

The in-house journal of Vigilance Department ‘Candour’ was also released on this occasion. A number of activities such as quiz program, essay competition and debate competitions at inter-school and inter-college level were organized through the week.

