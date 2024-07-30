Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Monday carried out simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to Joint Commissioner of Excise (Bhubaneswar) Rama Chandra Mishra, following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets (DA), and claimed to have found assets worth crores of rupees, including 52 plots, in possession of the senior government servant.

At least 10 teams of the anticorruption wing, comprising 10 DSPs, 15 inspectors and other supporting staff, conducted the searches – on the strength of a warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar – which were on when reports last came in. “During the searches, both movable and immovable assets like six multi-storey buildings, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Bargarh, 52 plots, around 230 gram of gold, 317 gram silver and bank deposits of Rs 22 lakh belonging to the officer were unearthed by the sleuths,” Vigilance sources said. These apart, three two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 11.25 lakh were also recovered during the search operation.

Out of 52 plots, two were in Sambalpur, three in Bolangir and 47 in Subarnapur, they said. The valuation of the buildings, and plots was being carried out by Vigilance technical wing, they said. Further searches were continuing by the Vigilance team and assessment of investments in shares and mutual funds and premium deposits in insurance companies was yet to be completed, they added. “More assets are likely to be unearthed during the search operation which is continuing and the overall valuation is likely to increase,” they pointed out.