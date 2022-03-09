Bhawanipatna: A former college principal was arrested in Kalahandi district Tuesday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) after the Vigilance Directorate unearthed assets worth more than Rs 5 crore from his possession.

Searches were conducted at five places Monday following inputs that Ramesh Chandra Sahoo was possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Sahoo was the former principal of the Heera Neela College in Biswanathpur, the Vigilance department said in a release.

A single-storey building, a house in Bhubaneswar, a plot and Rs 1.94 lakh in cash were among the movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5 crore that were unearthed, it said. A case has been registered.

PNN