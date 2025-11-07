Keonjhar: The anti-graft Vigilance wing of Odisha Police Thursday arrested a District Social Security Officer (DSSO) on the charge of receiving monetary gratification from a non-government organisation (NGO) functionary through a digital payment app. Biplab Keshari Samantray, DSSO, Keonjhar has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe Rs 20,000 from an NGO through digital mode.

Allegations against Samantaray were earlier pouring in from different quarters regarding the collection of bribe from NGOs and individuals in connection with the execution of the agreement, release of grant-in-aid payments/bills to NGOs under government social security schemes, the Vigilance said in a statement. The accused is also suspected of taking bribes from different NGOs and individuals through his digital payment app account and that of his family members, relatives and office staffers. During preliminary scrutiny, a large number of digital transactions of receipt of money from different NGOs and individuals have been found, which are under verification.

During disproportionate asset searches, details of 10 plots in and around Bhubaneswar in the name of Samantaray and family members were ascertained and are being verified. Besides, a 3-storey building with approximately 3,000 sq feet area in Bhubaneswar, a simplex house in Madanpur, Bhubaneswar and a farmhouse spread across 3 acres in Madanpur, Bhubaneswar have also been unearthed, Vigilance sources said, adding that further details of investigation are awaited.