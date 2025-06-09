Dharamgarh: Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, Dhiman Chakma, was caught red-handed Sunday by Vigilance officials for accepting Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a local businessman, officials said. The Vigilance sleuths made the arrest as part of an ongoing anti-corruption drive.

According to official sources, Chakma had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the businessman, threatening retaliatory action against his business if the bribe was not paid.

Acting on a formal complaint, a trap was laid at Chakma’s government residence. The complainant delivered Rs 10 lakh in cash — 26 bundles of Rs 100 notes — which Chakma reportedly verified and placed in a drawer in his office inside the residence.

Hand wash and drawer wash tests conducted immediately after the transaction confirmed the presence of bribe-related chemicals.

Subsequent raids at the Sub-Collector’s residence led to the recovery of an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash, raising further suspicion of broader financial misconduct. Sources at the anti-corruption wing said additional searches are underway.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The investigation is ongoing, said the officials. This is the latest in a series of high-profile Vigilance operations targeting public officials in the state.

PNN