Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths Friday carried out simultaneous raids at the residence and office of Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) secretary at Salepali in Bolangir district.

According to reports, Masood Mohammed works as secretary at Dubula PACS and is also in-charge of Charbhata PACS.

Officials of the anti-graft agency conducted the raid on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to Masood’s known sources of income. A joint team of vigilance officials from Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh and Sambalpur is carrying out the crackdown.

“We are conducting searches at the house of the PACS secretary at Salepali on charges of accumulating disproportionate assets. All the documents are being verified.

No estimation has been made yet to ascertain the cost of all properties as the raids are still underway. We began the searches at 6 am,” Vigilance DSP, Dasarathy Sethi said.

Vigilance officials are examining the bank accounts, movable and immobile assets in the name of the secretary and his relatives.

Last week, the anti-corruption wing had conducted raids at the residence of retired Superintendent of Odisha State Warehouse Corporation in Bolangir.

The retired official, identified as Ganapati Purohit, was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN