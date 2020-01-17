Bhawanipatna: The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths Friday raided properties of former BJD MLA Anama Naik in Odisha’s Kalahandi district for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police carried out simultaneous raids at his three-storey house and commercial building at Naktiguda, duplex lodge and market complex at M Rampur town and under construction property in Bhawanipatna, officials said.

Naik also has plots of land in different places, two cars and three motorcycles, they said.

The vigilance sleuths verified documents relating to his properties and bank accounts, an official said.

Naik, however, rejected the allegation of possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The raid is part of a conspiracy against me. I am a victim of politics and business rivalry,” he said.

Naik, who was elected from Bhawanipatna assembly constituency in 2014, claimed that he has been regularly filing income tax returns and had disclosed his properties.

He was denied the BJD ticket to contest in the 2019 assembly elections.

(PTI)