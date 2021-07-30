Bhubaneswar: Separate teams of Vigilance officials Friday carried out simultaneous raids on houses of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo who is presently working as private secretary to the Member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in Bhubaneswar, a source said.

According to a Vigilance official, the searches are now being carried out at six different places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Three teams comprising of four deputy superintendents of police,13 inspectors and other staff have been conducting the search operation. Sahoo’s houses were raided based on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The places being raided include two double-storied buildings. Besides, nine real estate plots owned by Sahoo have been unearthed so far. Cash to the tune of Rs 13 lakh was recovered from the house of brother-in-law of Sahoo. Huge amount of cash was also seized from the residential house of Sahoo.

The valuation of his movable and immovable assets was yet to be announced by Vigilance. The raids were underway at the time of filing this report.

PNN