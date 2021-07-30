Pipili: A team of Odisha Crime Branch special task force (STF) officials Friday conducted a raid at a location near Pipili-Nimapara overbridge in Puri district and seized more than 1-kilogram brown sugar.

A person named Imtiaz Khan has been arrested in this connection.

According to an STF official, the raid was carried out based on information from a reliable source. During a thorough search, brown sugar weighing around 1.048 kilogram including several incriminating instruments were recovered and seized from Imtiaz’s possession.

The accused will be forwarded to the District and Sessions Court in Puri later in the day. Police have registered a case in this connection and a detailed probe is underway, the official added.

The STF, in its special drive against narcotics, has so far seized a total of around 35 kilogram of brown sugar and heroin, and over 6,752 kilogram of cannabis since 2020. The STF has also arrested more than 100 drug peddlers in the last one year, the official informed.

PNN