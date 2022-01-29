Rajgangpur: Vigilance sleuths Friday conducted simultaneous raids and unearthed property worth Rs 1.41 crore associated with Managing Director (MD) of Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district, a source said Saturday.

The MD has been identified as Parikhita Sahu. The Vigilance teams conducted raids at two different places including office of Sahu based on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

A senior official informed that Sahu was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.41 crore including a three-storied residential building in Bhatapada locality of Sundargarh, one plot, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 16.07 lakh, household items worth more than Rs 14.24 lakh.

A detailed investigation by the Vigilance sleuths is still underway.

“Three Deputy SPs and four Inspectors took part in the raids. The house searches were conducted based on a court warrant. Parikhita Sahu also possessed insurance deposits of Rs 8.21 lakh, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers,” the senior Vigilance official said.

Sahu has been working in Rajgangpur LAMPS since 1995. A number of important documents have been seized from Sahu’s house during the raid, Sundargarh DSP Sudhanshu Sekhar Pujari expressed.

PNN