Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 4,842 new Covid-19 cases, of which 671 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,41,068. Active caseload in the state now stands at 58,533.

Odisha also reported fifteen (15) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,575 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported ten (10) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Ganjam and Khurda districts reported highest deaths (three each). It was followed by Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri and Rayagada districts (one each).

Out of total 4,842 new infections, 2,809 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,033 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 5,057 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,253 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 443 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (104), Balasore (169), Bargarh (72), Bhadrak (106), Bolangir (140), Boudh (28), Deogarh (85), Dhenkanal (84), Gajapati (65), Ganjam (58), Jagatsinghpur (96), Jajpur (134), Jharsuguda (70), Kalahandi (155), Kandhamal (80), Kendrapara (60), Keonjhar (69), Koraput (81), Malkangiri (43), Mayurbhanj (179), Nabarangpur (124), Nayagarh (210), Nuapada (142), Puri (76), Rayagada (101), Sambalpur (149), Subarnapur (42) and Sundargarh (159).

The State Pool reported 265 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,75,07,630 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10,511.

PNN