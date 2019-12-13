Jashipur: In the wake of allegations about large-scale irregularities in implementation of MGNREGA during 2019-20 fiscal in Jashipur block of Mayurbhanj district, the vigilance department has started an investigation into the scam, a report said.

Following an instruction from Balasore Vigilance SP, a tram of officials stated probing irregularities at Dhalabani, Barehipani and Astakuanr panchayats under this block. Cores of rupees sanctioned for various projects have been misappropriated.

At Dhalabani, fund was provided for a children park, but the fund has been bungled without any project. Only an information plaque has been set up for the project.

In 2013-14, Rs 8 lakh had been sanctioned from the RD Road to Thakurgoda under MGNREGS. The project has not been implemented while fund was bungled.

In another case, Rs 9 lakh was provided in the same year for another road at Kaliaprasad, but only the plaque of the project has been put up while there is no sight of the road.

Lakhs of rupees have been looted in the name of road projects in the Kaliaprasad.

It was alleged that GPTA, sarpanchs, gram rozgar sevaks, panchayat executive officers were involved in the irregularities.

The vigilance team comprising assistant engineer Sapan Pradhan, and APO Alok Pati visited Dhalabani, Barehipani and Astakuanr panchayats and has been carrying out investigations into the alleged irregularities.

Locals alleged, “Crores of rupees sanctioned for several projects have been misappropriated without execution the works under the MGNREGA.” They demanded strong action against those involved in the irregularities.