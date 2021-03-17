Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance department probing the alleged multi-crore rupees PPE kit scam Tuesday submitted a preliminary probe report before the Lokayukta here.

The three-member bench of Odisha Lokayukta will go through the report on the next hearing scheduled to be held March 26.

Earlier, while hearing petitions filed by Sudarshan Das and another social activist, the Lokayukta had directed the anti-corruption wing of the state to enquire into the allegations of massive irregularities in procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and other equipment for fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

The PPE kits were procured by the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) December 7, 2020. The Vigilance department that was asked to submit the report by February 15, 2021 failed to submit the report in time and sought one month extension.

Notably, several top bureaucrats were reportedly involved in the alleged irregularities in buying Covid19 PPE kits and other equipment. The PPE kits were allegedly bought at exorbitant prices.

