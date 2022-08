Bengaluru: Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywwod actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film Liger, paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Friday.

Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.

The pictures of Vijaya and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media.

Later Friday, the actors will promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.

Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee are also expected to join them for the promotion.

Liger will release August 25.