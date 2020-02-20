Mumbai: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India venture.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news of the upcoming yet untitled film.
Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18. It’s going to be a thrilling ride! @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda,” Karan, who is producing the film, tweeted.
Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18
It's going to be a thrilling ride!😃@PuriConnects #PCfilm#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/5ZCynhh60S
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 20, 2020
Ananya said she is “happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film.”
Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film ❤️🕺🏻🙏🏻🧿 with our director @purijagan 🤩 Producers @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm 😁 pic.twitter.com/aQaQE6o5rA
— Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 20, 2020
Jagannadh too took to the micro-blogging website to welcome Ananya on board.
Jagannadh wrote: “Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar… Having fun directing this cool venture.”
Deverakonda welcomed Ananya to “the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries.”
Ananyaa 🤗❤
And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries 🤘🏼 https://t.co/5LbWZwhutf
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 20, 2020
Details related to the film are still under wraps.