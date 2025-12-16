New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas Tuesday, paid tributes to the displayed indomitable courage and made history during the 1971 war.

Every year on December 16, India marks Vijay Diwas to mark the decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of a new country, Bangladesh.

The date also celebrates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka, the largest military surrender since World War II. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought for the nation’s pride and freedom.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “On this Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to the brave heroes of our armed forces who, while defending India’s borders in the 1971 war, created history in the world with their valour, dedication, and unwavering resolve. Their indomitable courage, struggle, and supreme sacrifice will forever remain an inspiration for every Indian.”

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the 1971 victory, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, became a “great example of humanity and justice”.

“On this very day in the year 1971, history was made when the valiant armed forces of India decisively defeated Pakistan, securing independence for Bangladesh and reshaping the map of the world,” he posted on X.

“Under the visionary, courageous, and resolute leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, this victory became a great example of humanity and justice. We pay our hundredfold salutations to the unparalleled courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian military might and the Mukti Bahini. The sacrifice and dedication of these valiant sons of Mother India will forever be remembered by a grateful nation,” he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the 1971 war and ensured India’s victory over Pakistan.

“On this very day, our brave army had set an example of valour and heroism, making the nation proud. In 1971, our army had given a befitting reply to the war imposed on us and achieved victory by forcing the surrender of the Pakistani army,” she said.

Lauding the leadership of her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who was then serving as the Prime Minister, Priyanka said, “This historic victory not only strengthened India’s integrity but also established Indian power on the global stage. Today is to remember the valour and military skills of our army, and the able and courageous leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. Salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s victory and all the brave soldiers.”