Chennai: The release of director Seenu Ramasamy’s much-awaited entertainer Ma Manithan, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has been pushed from May 20 to June 24.

Producer and actor R K Suresh, whose firm Studio 9 is releasing the film, took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Due to continue @VijaySethuOffl movie releases studio9 have changed the release date of mamanithan from may 20 th to June 24 . Mamanithan deserves to hold minimum 400 theatres all over tamilnadu . Our sincere apologies to all theatre owners and distributor. @seenuramasamy pic.twitter.com/3iYeRmmHKk — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) April 21, 2022

Suresh said that the decision to push the film’s release had been taken, keeping in mind the continuous releases of Vijay Sethupathi’s films.

The producer also pointed out that Ma Manithan deserved to hold a minimum of 400 theatres all over Tamil Nadu and the decision was made to ensure this.

“Our sincere apologies to all theatre owners and distributors,” he said.

The film’s release getting postponed wasn’t totally unexpected. Just a few days ago, the team had released the second trailer of the film. Interestingly, the trailer did not state the date of release as May 20 and had only mentioned ‘coming soon’.

This had led many to wonder if the release of the film was getting postponed.

The film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean ‘U’ certificate and has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.