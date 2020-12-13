Mumbai: Current ‘Big Boss’ contestant Vikas Gupta, also known as the ‘Mastermind’ has been reportedly shown the exit door after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan.

Several unconfirmed reports have emerged allegedly claiming that Vikas, who entered the ongoing season as a challenger, pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Following which he was told to leave the show as it is against the reality shows’s rules to get violent with another contestant.

Vikas got violent with Arshi after an alleged altercation with her. Earlier this week, both of them were seen at loggerheads with each other. There were several instances when Arshi was seen misbehaving and yelling at Vikas.

At one point, Vikas had predicted that Arshi would be voted out of the show, after which she accused him of orchestrating lies. “Ab yeh Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai (Now she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde),” a frustrated Vikas was seen saying.

In another fight, Arshi hit Vikas and the latter responded in a similar fashion following which another Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan had to intervene and stop them. The Bigg Boss had also called them into the confession room and advised them not to indulge in physical fights.

IANS