New Delhi: As petrol crossed Rs 100 a litre mark in many parts of the country, the Congress has taken a jibe at the government saying, Vikas is back after elections.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Wednesday tweeted, “Vikas had to be suspended briefly due to state elections. Parivar of “Reformists” & “Positivists” will be pleased to note that Vikas is now firmly back on track. As petrol has now crossed Rs 100 in Bhopal.”

The fuel prices increased for the third day in a row on Wednesday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates of petrol and diesel by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 92.05 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.61 up from yesterday’s level of Rs 91.80 and Rs 82.36 a litre respectively.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel prices increased on Wednesday but its quantum varied depending on the level of local levies in respective states.

In Mumbai, petrol now comes for Rs 98.36 a litre and diesel for Rs 89.75, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some places in Maharastra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.