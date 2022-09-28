Mumbai: Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram engaged in a hilarious conversation with Kapil Sharma and said that coming on the latter’s comedy-based reality show was written in his “destiny”.

The actor, who is quite occupied in promoting Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan: I, appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Vikram also said that “when I entered the industry, my first thought was not only to become a big star but also to be on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'”.

Vikram revealed his wish to be on the show once during his school days.

He added jokingly: “In my 8th standard, that was around 1976, when even Kapil was not born it was written in my destiny to be on this show at least once in my lifetime.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.