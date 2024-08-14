Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey’s film Sector 36, a crime thriller, is set to its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Talking about the premiere, Vikrant said: “It’s a momentous occasion for me, along with Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Netflix, to have our film – Sector 36, have a world premiere at IFFM 2024. We are honoured to have the film come to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.”

The crime-thriller, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, marks Aditya Nimbalkar S’s directorial debut and is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is set to release September 13, 2024.

The film is said to be inspired by true events. It delves into the harrowing disappearance of several children from a local slum. Sector 36 traces the story of a police officer who clashes with a serial killer as a chilling investigation uncovers dark secrets and unsettling events.

Vikrant added: “It’s an important story that needs to be seen and I can’t wait for the Australian audience and the Indian diaspora to see what we have been able to create.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, said: “We are delighted to present Netflix’s Sector 36 as part of this year’s festival and as part of our spotlight programming. The film’s intense storytelling and powerful performances make it a perfect fit for our audience. We look forward to sharing this gripping experience with our festival-goers and the Australian audience at large”.

Talking about Vikrant, the actor started his career with television and made his acting debut “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom”. He gained eyeballs after featuring in the social drama show “Balika Vadhu”, which spotlighted the issue of child marriage.

He made his debut in films with the Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Lootere in 2013. After this, he was seen in big films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Haseen Dillruba and 12th Fail, which changed his graph for good. Apart from being a good actor, Vikrant is also a trained contemporary or jazz dancer and has worked with Shiamak Davar.