Cuttack: After detection of 16 COVID-19 cases in Khanduali village under Athagarh block in Cuttack, the district administration declared the village as Containment Zone Friday afternoon.

The containment restrictions will come into effect from Saturday morning (January 9) and will remain in force for the next seven days, an official order of the district administration stated.

Health camps will be set up in the village and contact tracing activities will be intensified. Villagers have been asked not to move out of their homes to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus.

The asymptomatic patients will remain in home isolation. The local administration will make arrangements for supply of medicines, milk, vegetables, groceries and other essential items to the villagers inside the Containment Zone, a senior administrative official said.

Notably, the district administration had earlier declared Nuasahi village under Niali block in Cuttack as Containment Zone December 26. The containment restrictions remained in force till January 4.

PNN