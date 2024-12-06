Paralakhemundi: Irate women caught an Anganwadi worker and tied her to a utility pole following their exclusion from Subhadra Yojana at Hatibadi village under Rayagad block in Gajapati district, Thursday. The victim Anganwadi worker was identified as Jambubati Devi.

Later, the women also staged a road blockade while the Anganwadi worker was tied to the pole. On being informed, police and Rayagad block officials rescued her after placating the agitating women and villagers. Reports said some women and girls had applied under Subhadra Yojana but their applications were rejected due to wrong submission of details. This enraged the village women as they suspected foul play by the Anganwadi worker. They ganged up and tied Jambubati Devi to a utility pole. The village men also supported them and staged a road blockade at the site.

On being apprised by the BDO Sudhir Singh, the police along with block officials reached the spot and intervened. CDPO B Kamalangi also held discussions with the agitating villagers on the issue and rescued the Anganwadi worker. The BDO has condemned the development stating that the village women should have applied once again instead of harassing the Anganwadi worker.