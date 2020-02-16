Bhograi: The Valentine Day turned sour for a minor girl and her boyfriend who were going to marry at a temple in a hush-hush manner. Their plan was foiled with the timely intervention by Childline workers and police officials at Nimatapur area under Bhograi block in Balasore Friday evening.

Villagers had reportedly given shelter to the couple.

However, the lovebirds managed to flee taking advantage of a melee that occurred when the villagers detained police and Childline officials in a house and prevented them from taking action.

Police have started searching for the couple.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at Baliapal police station a few days ago. The complaint said Gopinath Das (27) a youth of Nagadia village had kidnapped a 17-year old college student. Police registered a case.

The love couple was about to marry Friday night at a temple. But a team of police officials from Baliapal and Bhograi and members of Childline from Balasore reached the spot and dissuaded the couple against such an illegal act.

The villagers had given shelter to the couple and had a confrontation with the police and Childline members.

The villagers bolted police officials and others in a room for some time. In the meantime, the couple was facilitated to go scot-free. Later, officials were set free from the house.

Following the incident, Childline officer Prashant Rout and Bhograi CDPO Bharati Sahu have filed complaints against people who had detained them and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Bhograi and Baliapal police have started searching for the absconding couple. Childline officials submitted a memorandum and its copies to the Collector, the SP and the state government, seeking action against the accused people.