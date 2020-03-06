Sinapali: Residents of 11 villages under Sinapali block in Nuapada district have been demanding a bridge over the Udanti river from Patielpada to Saradhapur but the district administration remains oblivious to their plight.

In monsoons, the river causes massive damage to villages including Karadunguri, Dumerbahali, Gadaramal, Chatiaguda, Sagunbhadi, Salekela, Baragaon, Kapia, Yogibahal, Makhapadar, Liada, Chalana, Kaapasi, Jugenapadar, Palasapada, Sinapali, Khalana, Ghuchaguda, Phurashundha, Kiantepadar, Khairapadar and Saradhapur.

Zilla Parisad chairperson Giriraj Majhi and social activist Jaypal Nag together have started a signature campaign among villagers in order to submit a memorandum to the authorities of the rural development department demanding the bridge on the river.

The villagers threatened that they will stage protests if the district administration does not start construction of the bridge. Sources said, thousands of people living in these villages remained cut-off in terms of communication. They have been under the threat of being gobbled up by the river Udanti.

The villagers presently spend sleepless nights, fearing that the river water may inundate their houses any moment. They expressed concern for the Anganwadi centre and the school for their vulnerable locations.

“We are very much in fear. At any moment, the river may render us homeless. We are concerned mostly for the Anganwadi centre and the school. If steps are not taken beforehand, the students will be the worst sufferers,” they said.

This apart, these riparian villagers are earning their livelihood from cultivation. They grow kharif and rabi crops. And the crops have also been seriously affected as the river has been marching towards the farmland for last 30 years, leaving the farmers distressed.

Sources said, about 30 acres of farmland in Chalana village have already been eaten away by the river. What has added to their woes is that the administration takes no precautionary steps. “We have been requesting the administration for guard walls on both sides of the river, but to no avail,” said the villagers.

If a stone-packed embankment with a bridge is constructed along the river from Patielpada village to Saradhapur village under Sinapali block, it would make a huge difference for the riparian villages.

Sources said Kapasi village has now been protected from the marching river as there is a spur. At the same time, the course of the river has been controlled at Makhapadar and Jugenapadar by constricting the stone-packed embankment.

But there are so many places along the river that are devoid of any embankment posing threat to nearby villages. If the bridge is constructed on the river then the villages can come to Boden block in the district directly. The villagers of neighboring Chhattisgarh will also be benefited by the bridge.

After the construction of the bridge, villagers can reach the district headquarters office and Khadial hospital within minutes.

Thipakhol waterfall and Sindusil are the two most important tourist places where thousands of tourists come to enjoy the beauty of the place. “After the construction of the bridge, tourists will get a short-cut way to their destinations,” said Jaypal Nag.

When asked, department executive engineer P Kisan replied, “ I will send a report to the state government regarding the demand of the villagers. Steps will be taken after discussion,” he said.

Giriraj Majhi said, the district administration is informed about the villagers’ demand. “If the district administration does not take steps to solve their problem, we will protest,” added Majhi.