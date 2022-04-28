Koraput: In a bizarre incident, a few villagers of Dangabir under Nandapur police limits in Koraput district, infuriated over a raid, reportedly detained as many as 10 excise and police personnel late Wednesday night.

A source said that the joint team of Excise department and Nandapur police got information from a reliable source about 10 tonnes of ganja kept in a house by a trader.

Swinging into action, the joint team conducted raid and seized the cannabis. However, they were attacked by a few villagers when they were loading the seized contraband into a vehicle.

Besides, the villagers detained them as the personnel tried to escape from the spot to avert any untoward incident, the source added.

On being informed about detention, Padua police reached the spot to rescue them and they were also detained by the villagers. The seized cannabis was also stolen from the police vehicle.

“Ten detained personnel were rescued after intervention of a police force from Nandapur. Some excise and police personnel including driver of the vehicle have been injured in attack,” an official said.

PNN