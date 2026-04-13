Talcher: Residents of Dharampur panchayat in Talcher block of Angul district detained a drilling machine and its driver belonging to Rungta Company, protesting what they alleged was unauthorised borewell work in Sareilo village, a report said Sunday.

According to villagers, a truck carrying the drilling machine entered Sareilo to begin borewell operations.

On being informed, men and women from Khairapala, Dharampur and Sareilo villages gathered near a temple and stopped the vehicle, detaining the driver and the machine for several hours.

Earlier, April 9, more than 500 residents from three villages under the Dharampur panchayat had held discussions with the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, SDPO and company representatives.

It was reportedly agreed that drilling work would proceed only with the consent of villagers.

However, locals alleged that company officials later consulted only a few individuals and brought the machine in the evening to begin work, triggering strong opposition.

Villagers said no senior company official arrived at the spot despite the standoff.

Police later reached the scene to secure the release of the driver and equipment, but protesters refused, demanding a written assurance that no work would be carried out without the consent of the panchayat.

In the presence of police, a written agreement was drafted stating that no drilling activity would take place until a fresh decision is made at the panchayat level.

The driver and the machine were subsequently released.