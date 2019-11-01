Phulbani: Even though three years have passed since the Gumudumaha firing case, the government has not paid the compensation money it had assured the bereaved families and those of the injured, it is alleged.

Upset over the government’s failure to meet its compensation assurance, scores of tribal Thursday gheraoed Collector office at Phulbani in Kandhamal district and threatened to intensify the demonstration in near future, if their demands were not fulfilled within 15 days.

Notably, five tribal – Kukala Digal (42), Midiali Mallick (30), Bimbuli Mallick (40), Kumari Mallick (35) and Desi Digal (2) – were killed during an anti-Maoist operation by the security personnel at a forest near Gumudumaha July 8 in 2016.

The firing had also left at least seven others injured. The incident took place when the deceased and injured persons were travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Odisha police had to face a volley of criticism after the mishap as the deceased and injured persons were innocent tribal daily labourers and not Maoists.

Following the High Court’s instruction, the state government had paid compensation of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 50, 000, respectively to the families of the deceased and the injured.

However, later, the bereaved families found the compensation amount unsatisfactory and so, the government promised them more compensation along with economic development of the area in terms of road connectivity, telecom services, healthcare services and educational institutions.

But even as three years have passed, the government has showed its inefficiency in fulfilling the promises, it is alleged.

Now, villagers have demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the bereaved families and Rs 25 lakh for the injured ones, along with all the economic development of their area.

The villagers submitted a memorandum to the Collector and said that they will block the national highway if their demands were not fulfilled within the next 15 days.

PNN