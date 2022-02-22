Joda: Residents of Guruda village in Balada panchayat under Bamebari police limits of Joda block in Keonjhar took shelter in a jungle after four persons were injured in a group clash over panchayat polls late Sunday night. The block is going to polls Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Anami Patra, Sajan Haiburu, Tinu Gop and Rajen Haiburu. Tinu and Rajen have been hospitalised.

Reports said some rivals attacked sarpanch candidate Barun Naik and his supporters. Barun is supported by former MLA Sanatan Mahakur.

Barun in his complaint has alleged that miscreants led by another sarpanch candidate Ranjit Naik launched an organised attack and damaged his campaign vehicle and 10 bikes of his supporters Sunday night. The miscreants even did not spare women and assaulted them inside their houses. Ranjit is supported by Champua MLA Minakshi Mohanta.

Police reached the spot and tried to control the situation but in vain. Fearing further attack, the villagers fled from their houses and took shelter in the jungle. The villagers alleged that Ranjit was forcing them to cast their votes in his favour.

Minakshi, however, rubbished the charges stating that the opposite group is always resorting to violence.

Bamebari IIC Manoranjan Bisi said that police forces have been deployed in the village and action will be taken over the complaint.