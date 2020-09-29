Bolangir: Bolangir district has recently been witnessing a rise in cases of cow slaughter. The recent case was reported from Kusamel village under Sadar police limits in the district.

According to a source, five miscreants Monday night slaughtered a cow at Kusamel village. However, the nearby villagers somehow came to know about this. It was when the miscreants were about to leave the place with their respective shares of beef, the villagers swooped down on them. Seeing the villagers, the miscreants fled from the spot. However, the villagers managed to capture one.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot, rescued the miscreant from the villagers and took him to the police station for interrogation.

The detained miscreant has been identified as Keshan Nag of Kusamel village. The four others wanted in this incident are from College Chowk and Chandan Bhati areas.

Following the incident, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal met the superintendent of police and demanded immediate arrest of the absconding miscreants and stringent action against those involved in such heinous act as cow slaughter.

