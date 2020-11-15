Kesinga: Elephant menace has returned to Sripur village under Gigina panchayat at Narla block of Kalahandi district after two elephants from Nilagiri Jungle went on a rampage and destroyed crops Sunday wee hour, locals said.

The pachyderms have damaged green gram and pigeon peas crops that were cultivated by tribals in the area.

The farmers said that due to COVID-19 pandemic they had suffered from a serious loss and when they are trying to earn something the elephants are damaging their crops.

As the wild animals have been damaging crops, farmers here are spending sleepless nights trying to drive them away. The farmers fear that if the elephant menace was not checked they will have to give up farming.

The farmers have demanded the forest officials for compensation for the damage caused by the elephants. The frequent visits of the pachyderms to farmlands have robbed the farmers of their sleep. This situation has led to panic among the villagers.

However, the forest officials have assured the farmers to chase away the elephants from the village.

