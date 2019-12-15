Ghasipura: Local villagers here approached Anandpur sub-collector Saturday against illegal sand mining in Baitarani river at Brahmanidevi temple ghat. The activity has not only led to losses to the state exchequer but also endangered the lives of locals, they argued.

Villagers alleged that the sand mafias are engaged in sand mining from the river bed even as the administration remains a mute spectator.

“Truckloads of sand are transported from the ghat here on a daily basis. There are a number of schools and anganwadis on both sides of the road. The heavy vehicles carrying sand driving recklessly pose a danger to the children and these poorly built roads,” said a local. He further added that sand mining poses a threat to the river bank.

Villagers submitted a memorandum signed by more than 150 villagers on this context and requested the sub-collector for enforcement of a mining ban in the area.

Anandpur tehsildar Tapan Kumar Nayak, meanwhile, assured to look into the matter. “The Tukuna ghat of Baitarani river has been given on lease for sand mining. We will look into the complaint. If the leaseholders are mining sand at other places, we will take necessary action,” Nayak said.

PNN