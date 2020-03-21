Keonjhar: Coronavirus panic gripped the residents of Gambharia village in Champua locality in Keonjhar district after a man, who had recently returned from Dubai a few days ago, refused to undergo COVID-19 test.

Sources said that the man staying in Dubai had returned to Odisha March 17. He was staying at his father-in-law’s house at Gambharia village in the district.

After the matter came to fore, the villagers asked him to undergo a medical test for coronavirus. However, the youth denied to go through the tests. He kept himself under isolation to prevent a possible spread of the deadly virus in the village.

On being informed, a team of doctors reached the village Friday and advised the youth for a test.

Meanwhile, fear gripped the village over a possible outbreak of the deadly disease.

PNN