Koraput/Anakadeli: Villagers of three nearby panchayats within vicinity of Machhkund dam of the hydro electric project under Lamataput block in Koraput district gheraoed the dam Wednesday over ‘devastated’ health conditions.

According to reports, villagers blocked main tunnel of the dam resulting in stoppage of power production from the project. They have resented privatisation of the Anakadeli health centre of Machhkund hydro electric project and put up an 8-point demand, sources said.

Their demands included— establishment of a new Public Health Centre (PHC) out of existing 30 per cent quota in Odisha, engagement of Odia people at the proposed PHC, free treatment of physically-disabled workers of the project, provision for CT scan and X-ray facilities at the PHC, free surgical and gynecological operation facilities, free distribution of medicines, implementation of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) in the area and other requisite arrangements.

The villagers led by Anakadeli sarpanch Jagannath Hantal, Badigada sarpanch Kunjalata Badal, Chikenput sarpanch Chandrama Sisha, Badadural sarpanch Padma Sisha and five other sarpanchs, initially gheraoed the office of chief engineer and then blocked the source of water being supplied to Machhkund dam at project site.

Despite repeated reminders and after running from pillar to post for their demands, the elected representatives and dam authorities are showing apathetic attitude, the outraged villagers alleged.