Chhendipada: In a case showing degradation in filial responsibilities, a man did not turn up to carry his mother’s bier and perform her last rites.

In absence of the son, villagers carried the woman to the cremation ground and performed her last rites. The incident took place in Machhakuta panchayat under Chhendipada block in Angul district Wednesday.

According to villagers, Gaham Gadanayak — wife of Dwarika Gadanaya — had been living alone since her husband’s death. Her son Dharani had been living five kilometers away at Machhakuta owing to some family dispute.

Gaham had been ailing since last few days and was bedridden. She breathed her last Wednesday. Even though the villagers informed Dharani about his mother’s demise, he did not turn up.

After watching the body lay there for hours, the villagers finally informed Chhendipada police station. Later, in presence of cops, locals performed the last rites of the woman at the village cremation ground.

PNN