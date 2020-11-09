Buguda: People of Sankuru panchayat under Buguda block in Ganjam were aggrieved over poor connectivity. They had long been demanding restoration of the Buguda-Manitira road, but the administration has been indifferent to their demand.

People of Sankuru and Chilihma have been suffering commuting woes due to the bad shape of the road. Harassed, the villagers decided to take matters into their own hands. Funds for the project were generated from among themselves.

Over 300 people of the panchayat decided to repair the road without expecting money from the administration. They cleaned the 3-km long road and started filling up craters with murram and other construction material with their own resources Saturday. They set an example for others as far as community efforts are concerned.

“The road has been in bad shape for last 20 years. Neither the administration nor local leaders took efforts for the restoration of the road, despite repeated demands,” they said. Various quarters have commended the efforts of the villagers.

PNN